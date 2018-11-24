 PROJECT EUROPA: New JRPG Announced By Kadokawa Games
A new Japanese role-playing game has been announced by Kadokawa Games. Project Europa is the latest title to be in development for both iOS and Android devices. Here is more information.

MemoAcebo | 11/24/2018
Kadokawa Games has announced a new Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) titled Project Europa. The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices. It is described as a "full-fledged simulation RPG" and an evolution from Starly Girls: Episode Starsia. Project Europa is the next project from the developer of Episode Starsia and states that it is definitely an "evolution of the design".

A press release states that it is a completely original game that features "a new battle to unravel the mysteries of the stars". Kadokawa Games planned and developed this title and only has shared one sentence describing the story and a banner you can see above this text. The company states that more details will be announced soon.

Starly Girls: Episode Starsia is a mobile game that launched in 2016 and ended its service on July 2018. It featured mecha battles, a female cast and a voice pack with popular voice actresses. An anime series is being developed with the same title and has 12 episodes planned. Osamu Yamasaki is directing.
