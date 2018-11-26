QUEEN'S BLADE WHITE TRIANGLE Mobile Game Releases First Trailer

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.45 minute promotional video of the upcoming action fantasy mobile game Queen's Blade: White Triangle. The video introduces the main characters of the game, their voice actors, it shows actual gameplay where the mechanics can be analyzed and shows the animation style the game is taking.



The opening theme song titled Trust is previewed as well and is performed by three voice actresses from the game. Saki Yamkita as Taylor, Azuki Shibuya as Joan an Kaia Sakurai as Mei. The game was announced on November 15 and will have 18 female characters.



The "Triangle" in the game's name refers to the three-member group of Taylor, Joan and Mei. The player will only be able to use the cat character that appears in the video. The game is free-to-play but will have some service fees. Players can register for the game already and depending on how many pre-register, a reward will be given.



The Queen's Blade anime series ran from April 2, 2009 to June 18, 2009 and has 12 episodes. The light novel series ran from May 1, 2007 to November 1, 2008 and has 5 volumes. It is written by Eiji Okita and illustrated by Eiwa while published by Hobby Japan.





Saki Yamakita as Taylor











Azuki Shibuya as Joan











Kaia Sakurai as Mei









Player Character



