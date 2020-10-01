RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE Will Not Include Unlockable Mercenaries Mode Or Alternate Endings
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis released for the likes of the PlayStation and GameCube back in 1999. On April 3rd, the survival-horror game will be remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Jill Valentine is back and looks more realistic than ever.
The upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3 will not include multiple alternate endings nor an unlockable Mercenaries Mode. Find out more changes inside...
While last year's remake of Resident Evil 2 proved to be quite accurate in its replication of the original version, producers of Resident Evil 3 Remake recently stated that the same can't be said for the upcoming game — more on that here. Rather, many creative liberties have been taken.
Thanks to the Official PlayStation Magazine (via Gamefragger), we now know of some of the changes that the game's producers were referring to. First of all, there won't be multiple alternate endings. The moments in which the player would have had to make a choice between taking on the Nemesis monster and running away have simply been removed.
It's also said that Resident Evil 3 Remake won't include an unlockable Mercenaries Mode like the original game. Instead, if you're looking for a multiplayer Resident Evil experiece, it's worth looking into Resident Evil Resistance — which will release alongside the upcoming remake.
There are also some less offending changes. For instance, Raccoon City it now much more explorable than it was previously. The outlet also confirmed that Carlos is a playable character this time around and that the game will feature mutant worms.
Resident Evil 3 remake will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from April 3rd, 2020.
