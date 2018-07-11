ROBOTICS;NOTES DASH Game Releases Its Official Opening Video

Developers 5pb. and Chiyomaru Studio's upcoming visual novel, Robotics;Notes DaSH , has shared its official opening video. Here is more information on the title.

The official 5pb. Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.50 minute opening video for the upcoming visual novel Robotics;Notes DaSH. The video has several shots of the main characters interacting with each other and shows the different settings from the game. The video serves as an introduction to the title.

A limited bonus original drama CD titled Dreamy Place will be attached to the visual novel. The company will release a sample on November 12 on its website. The cast consists of: Ryohei Kimura as Yoshihiro Yachi, Aino Nami as Aki Senomiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hidaka Subaru, Tokui Aozora as Atsushi Otoku, Kaori Natsuka as Shinki Frau, Rikugi Riyuu as Ai Airi, Yamamoto Ayano as Tennoji Temple and Ujida Shinji as Masahiko Fukada.