ROBOTICS;NOTES DASH Game Releases Kaito Yashio Character Introduction Video

Developers 5pb. and Chiyomaru Studio's upcoming visual novel, Robotics;Notes DaSH , has shared a character introduction video focusing on Kaito Yashio. Here is more information.

The official 5pb. Games YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.47 minute character introduction video for Kaito Yashio in Robotics;Notes DaSH. The video has several shots of the main characters interacting with each other, shows the interface of the visual novel syle and shows the different settings from the game.

A limited bonus original drama CD titled Dreamy Place will be attached to the visual novel. The company will release a sample on November 12 on its website. The cast consists of: Ryohei Kimura as Yoshihiro Yachi, Aino Nami as Aki Senomiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hidaka Subaru, Tokui Aozora as Atsushi Otoku, Kaori Natsuka as Shinki Frau, Rikugi Riyuu as Ai Airi, Yamamoto Ayano as Tennoji Temple and Ujida Shinji as Masahiko Fukada.

The original Robotics;Notes game came out on June 2012 for PS3, Xbox 360 and June 2014 for the PS Vita. An anime adaptation with the same name ran from October 12, 2012 to March 22, 2013 and has 22 episodes. Production I.G. animated it, Kazuya Nomura directed it and Jukki Hanada wrote it. Funimation has the English license.

