ROBOTICS;NOTES DASH Video Game Sequel Has Been Delayed

Video game company MAGES. has announced that 5pb. and Chiyomaru Studio's visual novel, Robotics;Notes DaSh, has been delayed until January 31st in Japan. The game is a sequel to Robotics;Notes, another visual novel, the first in the series. The original release date of the game was November 22nd, 2018. The game was delayed due to "addition of product specifications" and disclosure of shop privilege. The game will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.



A limited bonus original drama CD titled Dreamy Place will be attached to the visual novel. The company will release a sample on November 12 on its website. The cast consists of: Ryohei Kimura as Yoshihiro Yachi, Aino Nami as Aki Senomiya, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hidaka Subaru, Tokui Aozora as Atsushi Otoku, Kaori Natsuka as Shinki Frau, Rikugi Riyuu as Ai Airi, Yamamoto Ayano as Tennoji Temple and Ujida Shinji as Masahiko Fukada.



The original Robotics;Notes game came out on June 2012 for PS3, Xbox 360 and June 2014 for the PS Vita. An anime adaptation with the same name ran from October 12, 2012 to March 22, 2013 and has 22 episodes. Production I.G. animated it, Kazuya Nomura directed it and Jukki Hanada wrote it. Funimation has the English license.