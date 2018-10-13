ROMANCING SAGA RE; UNIVERSE Mobile Game Releases Second Introduction Trailer
The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional video for its upcoming strategy role-playing mobile game, Romancing SaGa Re: Universe. The trailer presents the unique controls the game has and demonstrates how players will be using them. It also shows different visual effects like powerful abilities and more simple ones like regular fighting animation.
Developer Square Enix Co., Ltd.'s upcoming smartphone game, Romancing SaGa Re: Universe, has shared its second promotional video. Here is more information on the game.
According to Siliconera, the game is set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3. The game was revealed back in the Tokyo Game Show, it will be available for both iOS and Android, characters from other games in the franchise will appear and it will be free to play, there is no official release date.
Square Enix also revealed Romancing SaGa 3 in the Tokyo Game Show. This remaster will hit consoles, handhelds, computers and even mobile devices in early 2019 in Japan. This is remastering the Super Famicom game that had the following characters: Harid, Ellen, Katharina, Julian, Monica, Mikhail, Thomas and Sarah. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Android, iOS and PC will be getting this HD remaster.
