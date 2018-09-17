RUMOR: Bandai Namco's Highly-Anticipated Fighter JUMP FORCE Will Release In February 2019

Bandai Namco’s anime-crossover-fighting game Jump Force will be hit store shelves in February of next year - if this credible source is to be believed.



The highly anticipated fighter beings together the worlds of many a manga and anime. The likes of Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Death Note, Yu-Gi-Oh, and even more. Though we knew that game would arrive at some point in 2019, we didn't know anymore beyond that.



YonkouProductions reports the latest info regarding anime and manga, and he recently supposed that February will be the arrival date of Jump Force. Though Yonkou didn't elaborate much on where he got his information, one Twitter user put that question to him to which he responded that: he has his ways.



Check out the thread below:

JUMP FORCE is coming out February 2019. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 15, 2018 Hahaha you know me I always have a way — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 15, 2018

YonkouProductions has accurately reported things like this previously, but as Bandai Namco have yet to comment or mention the game's release date, take it with a grain of salt. It's substantially sooner than many had expected though, if true, it would mean that Jump Force would be dropping alongside other big titles like Anthem, Days Gone, and Metro Exodus.



What do you think? Is this rumor plausible? Do you believe YonkouProductions? Are you looking forward to Jump Force?

Jump Force arrives in 2019.