Season Two Of The CASTLEVANIA Anime Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix
After last year's first season of Castlevania was a surprising hit, fans have been eager to see the video-game adaptation return with its second season. Thankfully, the wait is now over as Season 2 of Castlevania is out and able to be streamed via Netflix.
Castlevania is an animated series, exclusive to Netflix, which is based on the 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami. The series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by well-known comic-book writer Warren Ellis. The show was praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, and striking violence.
Below is the announcement tweet from the official Castlevania Twitter page:
Are you glad that the wait for Castlevania Season 2 is over? Check out the trailer for season 2 below:
