SENRAN KAGURA PEACH BEACH SPLASH Gets New VR Update

In Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, players can choose their favorite character from a roster of 30 girls and battle through five storylines. You fight ninjas, evil masterminds and even demons, all with a girl in a bikini and a water gun.



One of the updates from this new patch is the addition of a new VR mode in the dressing room. The game lets you change up the dress your character wears. You can outfit them with customizable weapons and abilities. The VR in this scenario would let you customize the character in a more vivid way.



All you have to do to access this mode is connect the VR headset and select Launch

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash in Steam VR Mode. The mode will let you interact with individual characters in the viewer or create dioramas in the Diorama mode. The Diorama mode gives you new camera options, different ways of customizing your character.

Another huge addition is the new Valve Anti-Cheat functionality. Anyone who is caught cheating whether it be hacks or third-party applications, will get banned.



Finally, The Sunshine Edition DLC outfits are now available. This package includes many new outfits and accessories for the characters, like swimsuits, garlands, hairpins, ribbons, armlets, bracelets and anklets. There is a special promotion going on, 20% discount. You can get it for $7.99.