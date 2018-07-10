SHIN KAKU GI KOU TO 11-NIN NO HAKAISHA Video Game Releases New Promotional Video

Developer Square Enix and Straight Edge's upcoming action role-playing video game, Shin Kaku Gi Kou To 11-nin No Hakaisha , has released a new promotional video revealing the cast, staff and more.

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.15 minute video where it showcases various moments from the upcoming game, Shin Kaku Gi Kou To 11-nin No Hakaisha. The trailer also reveals the staff and voice cast working on this project.



There are more than 40 voice actors working on this Square Enix video game. The main characters and their actors playing them are: Miyabi Blackgarden (played by Miyu Irino), Alma (played by Yuka Ozaki), Alicia Blueforest (played by Inori Minase), Helen Clockgear (played by kana Hanazawa), Moebius (played by Yuichi Nakamura), Celina Bodenburg (played by Ayana Taketatsu) and Eliza Silverstorm (played by Ai Kayano).



The opening to the game is available online and Trigger is behind the animation. The title is Future is Mine and MYTH&ROID is the group performing it.

Kazuma Kamachi is in charge of the scenario and Kiyotaka Haimura is the character designer.

official website has more information regarding story and character bios. The game'shas more information regarding story and character bios.

will be available on 2019 and will be free-to-play with some in-game purchases.