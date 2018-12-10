SHŌJO KAGEKI REVUE STARLIGHT -RE LIVE- Mobile Game Gets Official Release Date
The official Revue Starlight website has shared new information on the mobile game, Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight -re Live- and its official release date. The game will be available for Android devices on October 21st and iOS devices on October 28th.
Studio Kinema Citrus music school anime series, Shoujo☆Kageki Revue Starlight, has a mobile game in development and is coming out this month. Here is more information on the title.
There have been over 990,000 pre-registrations already, the site lets players register with an e-mail address and it will send a notification when the game is ready to download in the Google Play or App Store. The game is developed by Ateam.
There is an anime series with the title Shoujo☆Kageki Revue Starlight that aired from July 2018 to September 2018 and had a total of 12 episodes. Kinema Citrus animated it and the producers were: Pony Canyon, TBS, Bushiroad, Overlap, Nelke Planning and APDREAM.
