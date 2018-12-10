SHŌJO KAGEKI REVUE STARLIGHT -RE LIVE- Mobile Game Gets Official Release Date

Studio Kinema Citrus music school anime series, Shoujo☆Kageki Revue Starlight, has a mobile game in development and is coming out this month. Here is more information on the title.

The official Revue Starlight website has shared new information on the mobile game, Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight -re Live- and its official release date. The game will be available for Android devices on October 21st and iOS devices on October 28th.



There have been over 990,000 pre-registrations already, the site lets players register with an e-mail address and it will send a notification when the game is ready to download in the Google Play or App Store. The game is developed by Ateam.



There is an anime series with the title Shoujo☆Kageki Revue Starlight that aired from July 2018 to September 2018 and had a total of 12 episodes. Kinema Citrus animated it and the producers were: Pony Canyon, TBS, Bushiroad, Overlap, Nelke Planning and APDREAM.





