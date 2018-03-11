Silicon Studio Stops Development Of Games Based On TRINITY SEVEN

Studio Seven Arcs Pictures' magic harem ecchi anime series, Trinity Seven, will not get its promised video games from Silicon Studio. The company has issued a statement, here is more.

Silicon Studio has announced that it has stopped the development of games based on the Trinity Seven franchise. The company announced back in December 2017 that it was working on new game titles for mobile devices and PC with plans to distribute them on 2018.



The studio reveals that in July 2018 it transferred its content to new management and decided to just stop the development of games. It wants to focus on other aspects of business and develop that. The studio also posted a tweet apologizing to fans and stakeholders.



Trinity Seven's anime series aired from October 2014 to December 2014 and has 12 episodes in total. Seven Arcs Pictures animated it and Sentai Filmworks has the English license. Its movie, Eternity Library & Alchemic Girl aired on February 2017 and its sequel film is being developed.





