SNK HEROINES TAG TEAM FRENZY Reveals JEANNE In New Trailer
The official Nintendo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.07 minute trailer revealing the new character of JEANNE. She is from 15th century France and is described as having exceptional looks and excelelnt swordsmanship to boot. JEANNE joins the battle in order to find adequate competitoin and a strong suitor. JEANNE hits Tag Team Frenzy on December 13 as DLC, the game is out now for Nintendo Switch.
Developer SNK's fighting video game, SNK Tag Team Frenzy, has released a new trailer focusing on JEANNE. Here is more information on the fighter and the game.
Cast of Revealed Characters
Shermie
Sylvie & Zarina
Love Heart
Luong & Mian
Mui Mui
Terry
Thief Arthur
Skullolady
MissX
Kaito Soranaka and Tatsuya Hayashi direct the game, Yasuyuki Oda produce it and Hiroya Kobayashi, Hayato Konya and Misa Hirayama designed it. Mayuko Hino, Minori Sasaki and Naoki Kita are the soundtrack composers.
The most recent patch for Tag Team Frenzy can be found here, patch 1.10 does several things like adding an Arcade Stick control type and some functionality improvements, read on. The game received a 31/40 with Famitsu, PlayStation Universe gave it a 4/10 and The Sixth Axis awarded an 8/10.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]