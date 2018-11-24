SNK HEROINES TAG TEAM FRENZY Reveals JEANNE In New Trailer

Developer SNK's fighting video game, SNK Tag Team Frenzy , has released a new trailer focusing on JEANNE. Here is more information on the fighter and the game.

The official Nintendo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.07 minute trailer revealing the new character of JEANNE. She is from 15th century France and is described as having exceptional looks and excelelnt swordsmanship to boot. JEANNE joins the battle in order to find adequate competitoin and a strong suitor. JEANNE hits Tag Team Frenzy on December 13 as DLC, the game is out now for Nintendo Switch.



Cast of Revealed Characters

Shermie

Sylvie & Zarina

Love Heart

Luong & Mian

Mui Mui

Terry

Thief Arthur

Skullolady

MissX

Kaito Soranaka and Tatsuya Hayashi direct the game, Yasuyuki Oda produce it and Hiroya Kobayashi, Hayato Konya and Misa Hirayama designed it. Mayuko Hino, Minori Sasaki and Naoki Kita are the soundtrack composers.