SNK HEROINES TAG TEAM FRENZY Reveals New MissX Trailer
The official PlayStation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.07 minute trailer focusing on MissX, the host of the Queen of Fighters tournament in 2000's SNK Gals' Fighters. This time around, MissX is back as a participant of the tournament, she will be a DLC character released on November 15. PlayStation promises more characters are on their way too. SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy is out right now on PlayStation 4.
Developer SNK's fighting video game, SNK Tag Team Frenzy, has released a new trailer focusing on the host of the Queen of Fighters tournament, MissX. Here is more.
Kaito Soranaka and Tatsuya Hayashi direct the game, Yasuyuki Oda produce it and Hiroya Kobayashi, Hayato Konya and Misa Hirayama designed it. Mayuko Hino, Minori Sasaki and Naoki Kita are the soundtrack composers.
The most recent patch for Tag Team Frenzy can be found here, patch 1.10 does several things like adding an Arcade Stick control type and some functionality improvements, read on. The game received a 31/40 with Famitsu, PlayStation Universe gave it a 4/10 and The Sixth Axis awarded an 8/10.
