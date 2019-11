SONIC MANIA ADVENTURES Director Tyson Hesse Was The One Who Redesigned Sonic In The Live-Action Movie

Honored to have been brought in to lead the design on the new Movie Sonic. Working with Jeff and the modelers, riggers, texture/fur artists and animators in LA, London, and Vancouver was a thrill I'll never forget. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/HhcVIxAhXB — Tyson Hesse (@tyson_hesse) November 12, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Today, Paramount Pictures surprised us all with a brand-new trailer for thelive-action movie; introducing us to a redesigned Sonic that now, thanks to fan backlash after the first trailer was released, looks exactly like his video game counterpart.Over the course of the day, Tyson Hesse — known amongst the Sonic the Hedgehog fans for his work on the Sonic Mania Adventures miniseries — revealed that he was the one in charge of redesigning Sonic for the movie.The Sonic Mania Adventures miniseries consists of 5 episodes and a Christmas special that Sega used to uniquely promote the release of thegame/expansion, and it immediately became a fan-favourite due to its charm and accurate representation of the characters.Hesse also took the opportunity to thankmovie Director Jeff Fowler, as well as the team of designers that helped him bring Sonic to life. He also shared an illustration that gives us yet another look at the redesigned version of Sonic.Take a look:



Sonic the Hedgehog is spin-dashing into theatres on the 14th of February in 2020.