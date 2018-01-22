SONIC THE HEDGEHOG'S Creator Has Left SEGA To Join SQUARE ENIX
Earlier today, Yuji Naka is the former head of the Sonic Team and lead programmer of the original Sonic the Hedgehog games for Sega Genesis. He revealed on twitter that he joined Square Enix this month. He said that he will continue to work in game development. Check out his official tweet down below.
Naka joined Sega in 1984 and began developing the first Sonic the Hedgehog game in 1990. He left Sega and the Sonic Team in 2006 to form his own studio Prope. Naka has worked on games such as Ivy the Kiwi?, Fishing Resort, and Rodea the Sky Soldier at Prope.
Naka also served as production director and supervisor for the 1996 Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie OAV, as well as executive producer for the 2003 Sonic X television anime. Naka played Center in the 2014 Hi-sCool! Seha Girls anime series.
