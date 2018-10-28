SOUL CALIBUR IV: New Playable Character Trailer Unveils NEIR: AUTOMATA's 2B!

With the recent release of Soul Calibur IV, the game has already been garnering some positive reviews. Now a new challenger joins the fray and her name is 2B from the hit game NeiR:Automata.

Soul Calibur IV is the latest and greatest to come out of Bandai Namco Entertainment and has pulled no punches in quality. As a fighting game it truly separates itself with the use of weapons as its main gimmick. This opens many doors as a franchise, to bring in new and unique characters for the main roster and even DLC content. One such character (which is the first announced DLC character) is from another hit video game that released this ear, titled, NieR:Automata. An announcement trailer was released with a bio that brings the character of the game, 2B to the frontlines! Check out the trailer and bio below!



Bio: A new guest character will be joining the stage of history! Meet YoRHa No. 2 Type B from Square Enix 's NieR: Automata. 2B and her dual blades, Virtuous Contract & Virtuous Treaty, are designed for combat against machine lifeforms, employing acrobatic leaps and mid-air slashes, lightning-fast evasions and perfectly coordinated strikes! She will be making her way to the #SOULCALIBURVI along with her own stage and bacground music .







While an official release date has not been set yet, 2B comes with a ton of accessories including clothes and weapons. Excited for the new Soul Calibur reveal? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and 2B will be coming soon as a downloadable character.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE