SOUL CALIBUR VI Trailer Announces October Release Date
At E3 Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their Soul Calibur VI fighting game. The trailer announces the official release date being on October 19th for North American and European fans! The Japanese website has not revealed an official date.
Bandai Namco Entertainment started streaming a new trailer for their upcoming fighting game Soul Calibur VI. The trailer has announced the official release date for the game! Hit the jump to check it out!
Transcending history and the world, a tale of souls and swords, eternally retold. SOULCALIBUR VI arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 19th, 2018!
For the bigger fans, the North American collector's edition will include a exclusive 120-page artbook, 12-inch Sophitia figure, metal case with soundbox, and the soundtrack on CD as seen in the image above. The North American deluxe edition will include the soundtrack CD, metal case with soundbox, and a DLC season pass. The European collector's edition will include the figure, DLC season pass, and a digital soundtrack.
The current confirmed roster includes: Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Grøh, Nightmare, Xianghua, Kilik, Ivy, Zasalamel, Siegfried, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, Taki, Yoshimitsu, and Maxi.
Are you a Soul Calibur fan? Which character is your favorite in the series? Who else would you like to see in the game? Let us know by leaving your thoughts in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]