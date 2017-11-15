Spike Chunsoft, Creator of DANGANRONPA Series is Hiring!
Spike Chunsoft has recently announced some career opportunities for people to work on their next Danganronpa game. Danganronpa is a series in which presently has three main title games (Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony) and a side story by the name of Dangonronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls. The summary of this series is as follows:
A recent job posting from Spike Chunspot has informed us of opportunities to work on the next Danganronpa game. These job opportunities include game programmers, modelers, and texture creation.
Hope's Peak Academy is a school in which searches for high school students known to have a specialty in various categories (referred to as "Ultimate" in their title). In addition, one lucky student is chosen from a lottery to attend this seemingly elite school funded by the government. What they don't know is that it's a death trap. The students chosen will be forced to live at this school forever, unless they fulfill one requirement: to kill another student without getting caught.
Each addition to the franchise follows a new cast of characters in a visual novel simulation styled gameplay. Players interact with their surroundings during their "Daily Life" and "Deadly Life". "Daily Life" refers to the social life in which the player can speak to other students and earn skills or obtain items. As for "Deadly Life" this occurs when murder has been committed and investigations are permitted in order to find clues to the culprit. Afterwards, a trial is held in which the player must persuade the other students to vote on a suspect without becoming a suspect themselves.
Danganronpa primarily focuses on 2-D graphics, followed by dialogue and animated scenes; however the job description includes 3-D software that the potential employee must be knowledgeable in. Experience in Maya, Zbrush, and Photoshop is desired. Since the job description is looking for an individual interested in the action game genre, it can be speculated that the upcoming series will be similar to Ultra Despair Girls. In comparison to the main titles, this side story is a 3-D third person shooter game combined with a narrative. Spike Chunsoft is looking for those who would be able to work on games for PS4, PS Vita, and other possible platforms they plan on releasing their game.
For those who have always dreamt of working in the Japanese gaming industry, this is the job for you!
The job posting, posted on November 13, can be seen through this link here
