Square Enix Announces DIA HORIZON Transmedia Project Which Has A TV Anime Set To Launch This Fall

A dazzling new key visual and teaser trailer for a new Square Enix transmedia project titled Dia Horizon has been released. Check it out.

A new website from Square Enix has revealed a new transmedia project titled Dai Horizon that will include a TV anime that's set to launch this fall. In additiont to the anime, a video game, web manga, novel, raido play and net anime. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Three issues of a four-panel manga are already available on the official website . A mobile game for iOS and Android devices will be released later this summer. A seperate, original manga will also be released

in Square Enix's Manga UP! app on August 6.



Also, the website reveals that the web anime will launch mid-August, a 10-minute radio play will air on August 6 as well on

the A&G Request Hour Asumi Kana no Kimimachi! radio show. There's currently no details on which studio is handling the TV anime but expect more information to be released in the coming weeks.





