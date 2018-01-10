Square Enix Teases KINGDOM HEARTS III's Opening Theme "Face My Fears" By Hikaru Utada & Skrillex

Japanese game studio Square Enix recently teased that American musician Skrillex and Japanese singer-songwriter Utada Hikaru have collaborated on Kingdom Hearts III 's opening theme song. Find out more...

The past month has given us quite a few good looks at Square Enix's upcoming and highly-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III game. We've had new trailers, long videos of gameplay, and now a glimpse at San Fransokyo and Big Hero 6 with this new batch of screenshots.



On top of that, Square recently took to Twitter to tease the opening theme song for Kingdom Hearts III. The theme is called "Face My Fears" and it is a collaboration between Japanese singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada and American musician Skrillex. It's set to release on January 19th - that's six days before the game itself is set to arrive.

The #KingdomHearts III opening theme song is a special collaboration between long-time #KH fan @Skrillex and @utadahikaru!



It's named "Face My Fears" and is coming out on January 18, 2019!

And with Kingdom Hearts III being playable at New York Comic-Con, which runs from the 4th to the 7th, Square recently shared a couple of screenshots which most prominently feature Baymax of the animated film and comic-book series Big Hero 6 as well as his home of San Fransokyo.

October is here!



Come and play #KingdomHearts III at @SquareEnix's #NYCC2018 booth! We'll be handing out tickets each day at 10AM EDT, so be sure to get here quick before they run out!

We look forward to seeing you all at the show!



We look forward to seeing you all at the show! #KH3sharethemagic https://t.co/uQr6QDnhC0 pic.twitter.com/Zo60dlgYOn — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) October 1, 2018

Check out the screenshots below:

What do you think of the screenshots? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?



