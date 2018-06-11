STARWING PARADOX Arcade Game Reveals New Teaser Visual

Developer Square Enix's upcoming mecha sci-fi arcade video game, Starwing Paradox , has revealed a new teaser visual. Here is more information on the game.

The game has a release date of November 21. The game has a multiplayer option of 1 to 16 people, where battles of 8 vs 8 are fought, and is listed as a high speed battle mechanical action genre video game.

Starwing has character designs by Yoshiyuki Sadamtoto, Ippei Gyobu and Junya Ishigaki perform the mechanical designs, Yochi Kato writes the script and the Sunrise studio performs animation duties. The voice cast is the following: Mikako Komatsu, Ryoko Shiraishi and Ayaka Suwa.