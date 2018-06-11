STARWING PARADOX Arcade Game Reveals New Teaser Visual
Developer Square Enix has revealed a new teaser visual for the upcoming arcade game Starwing Paradox. The main character designer, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, drew this illustration. The game has a release date of November 21. The game has a multiplayer option of 1 to 16 people, where battles of 8 vs 8 are fought, and is listed as a high speed battle mechanical action genre video game.
Starwing has character designs by Yoshiyuki Sadamtoto, Ippei Gyobu and Junya Ishigaki perform the mechanical designs, Yochi Kato writes the script and the Sunrise studio performs animation duties. The voice cast is the following: Mikako Komatsu, Ryoko Shiraishi and Ayaka Suwa.
The game's official website has a location service, where you can check what arcades will have the title available to test out. There is no word on the western release date of the game, these are just locations in Japan. For instance, Kyushu, Shikoku and Tokai, among others. The site also has character information as well as game mechanics, so you can get to know the game better.
