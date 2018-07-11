STARWING PARADOX Samples Theme Song In Latest Promotional Video
The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.06 minute promotional video of the upcoming arcade game Starwing Paradox. The video shows many scenes with the mechas that will play a part in the game, the various characters and their roles and gives a few hints at the plot.
Developer Square Enix's upcoming mecha sci-fi arcade video game, Starwing Paradox, has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the game.
The theme song translates to Paradox of Stars and Wings (Hoshi to Tsubasa no Paradox) and is performed by Chelly (EGOIST). Yoko Kanno produced the music and Ameko Kodama wrote the lyrics. The game has a release date of November 21. The game has a multiplayer option of 1 to 16 people, where battles of 8 vs 8 are fought, and is listed as a high speed battle mechanical action genre video game.
Starwing has character designs by Yoshiyuki Sadamtoto, Ippei Gyobu and Junya Ishigaki perform the mechanical designs, Yochi Kato writes the script and the Sunrise studio performs animation duties. The voice cast is the following: Mikako Komatsu, Ryoko Shiraishi and Ayaka Suwa.
The game's official website has a location service, where you can check what arcades will have the title available to test out. There is no word on the western release date of the game, these are just locations in Japan. For instance, Kyushu, Shikoku and Tokai, among others. The site also has character information as well as game mechanics, so you can get to know the game better.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]