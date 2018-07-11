STARWING PARADOX Samples Theme Song In Latest Promotional Video

Developer Square Enix's upcoming mecha sci-fi arcade video game, Starwing Paradox , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the game.

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.06 minute promotional video of the upcoming arcade game Starwing Paradox. The video shows many scenes with the mechas that will play a part in the game, the various characters and their roles and gives a few hints at the plot.



The theme song translates to Paradox of Stars and Wings (Hoshi to Tsubasa no Paradox) and is performed by Chelly (EGOIST). Yoko Kanno produced the music and Ameko Kodama wrote the lyrics.

The game has a release date of November 21. The game has a multiplayer option of 1 to 16 people, where battles of 8 vs 8 are fought, and is listed as a high speed battle mechanical action genre video game.

Starwing has character designs by Yoshiyuki Sadamtoto, Ippei Gyobu and Junya Ishigaki perform the mechanical designs, Yochi Kato writes the script and the Sunrise studio performs animation duties. The voice cast is the following: Mikako Komatsu, Ryoko Shiraishi and Ayaka Suwa.