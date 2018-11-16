STARWING PARADOX Shares New Trailer Focusing On Ae Rial Customization

Developer Square Enix's upcoming mecha sci-fi arcade video game, Starwing Paradox , has revealed two new gameplay videos focusing on Ae Rial customization and giving new looks at the game.

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded two new videos on the upcoming Starwing Paradox game. One of the videos focuses on the Ae Rial customization options the title offers, giving players looks at how the characters can be designed. There are several action scenes of actual gameplay which showcase the mechanics of the game. The second video is a 15 second television commercial that aired in Japan, it is just teasing fans that the game is almost out.

The theme song translates to Paradox of Stars and Wings (Hoshi to Tsubasa no Paradox) and is performed by Chelly (EGOIST). Yoko Kanno produced the music and Ameko Kodama wrote the lyrics. The game has a release date of November 21. The game has a multiplayer option of 1 to 16 people, where battles of 8 vs 8 are fought, and is listed as a high speed battle mechanical action genre video game.

Starwing has character designs by Yoshiyuki Sadamtoto, Ippei Gyobu and Junya Ishigaki perform the mechanical designs, Yochi Kato writes the script and the Sunrise studio performs animation duties. The voice cast is the following: Mikako Komatsu, Ryoko Shiraishi and Ayaka Suwa.

The game's official website has a location service, where you can check what arcades will have the title available to test out. There is no word on the western release date of the game, these are just locations in Japan. For instance, Kyushu, Shikoku and Tokai, among others. The site also has character information as well as game mechanics, so you can get to know the game better.






