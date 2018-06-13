Studio Trigger Teasing Collaboration With Arc System Works Via Countdown

Studio Trigger has several projects under its belt like Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill and Darling In The Franxx. Now, the studio has been teasing new developments with Arc System Works.

The official website of the Studio Trigger animation studio opened a countdown site. The countdown will end on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. JST.





An image hosted on the site is teasing a collaboration between Studio Trigger and game developer Arc System Works.

Studio Trigger's latest projects include a collaboration with A-1 Pictures on the DARLING in the FRANXX television anime, which premiered in January. The studio is also working on the SSSS.Gridman anime, which will premiere later this fall.

Arc System Works is best known for fighting games like Guilty Gear and Blazblue. They recently worked on Bandai Namco Entertainment's Dragon Ball FighterZ, and released the Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle crossover fighting game.