SUPER ROBOT WARS T Game Has Been Announced For The PS4 And Nintendo Switch

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 9.17 minute trailer on the upcoming role-playing game Super Robot Wars T. The video is really long because it introduces the setting of the project, the main characters, it has several battles with mechas and it previews the animation style. The ending gives the release date and the staff working on the project. Super Robot Wars T has a 2019 release date in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.



There is no information on an English version of the game or a western release date. This game is a crossover that features mecha animes from Japan. The new series that will be included in the game are: Cowboy Bebop, Expelled from Paradise, Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX and Magic Knight Rayearth. Here is the full list and previously-confirmed series appearing in the game:

Invincible Robo Trider G7

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Gundam Z

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children*

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart*

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7*

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Shoulder*

Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

The Brave Express Might Gaine

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Cowboy Bebop (New)

Gunbuster

Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (New)

Magic Knight Rayearth (New)

Gun X Sword

Expelled from Paradise (New)



The first release in this series was Super Robot Wars back in April 20, 1991. This game hit the Game Boy first and was later made available for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2014. The game only had robots from the Universal Century Gundam series. And now, the new game will feature all of the previously-mentioned mechas.



















