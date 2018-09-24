SWORD ART ONLINE Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With Several New Game Releases

Developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment's multiple games based on the Sword Art Online franchise have announced their new versions coming to the PC and Nintendo Switch. Here is more information.

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment America YouTube channel has uploaded its new Sword Art Online 5th Anniversary Trailer, straight from the Tokyo Game Show. This video revelas all the SAO games making their way to PS4, PC, X1 and Nintendo Switch.



They are announcing several things: an expansion pack for Fatal Bullet called Dissonance of the Nexus, the Complete Edition for Fatal Bullet as well and a PC version of Lost Song.



One of the bigger announcements was the confirmation of a

Sword Art Online

Nintendo Switch version. The games included will be Hollow Realization's Deluxe Edition and Fatal Bullet Complete Edition.



Check out the trailer below.