SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET COMPLETE EDITION: Nintendo Switch Version Has Just Become Available Today

Your choices are heavier and faster than a bullet.Create your own character and log in to Gun Gale Online, a world of guns and steel, where a chance encounter partners you with a rare support AI called ArFA-sys as you both are caught up in a tempestuous story of fate. Experience the thrilling battles of a third-person shooter (TPS) together with the story and progression of an RPG in this first-ever "TPSRPG" from Sword Art Online!