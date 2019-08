SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET COMPLETE EDITION: Nintendo Switch Version Has Just Become Available Today

Your choices are heavier and faster than a bullet.Create your own character and log in to Gun Gale Online, a world of guns and steel, where a chance encounter partners you with a rare support AI called ArFA-sys as you both are caught up in a tempestuous story of fate. Experience the thrilling battles of a third-person shooter (TPS) together with the story and progression of an RPG in this first-ever "TPSRPG" from Sword Art Online!

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for theon the Nintendo Swith, as the game has finally become available and players can find it on the Nintendo Switch eShopThis version of the game will be including some features that are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, such as the ability to use motion controls to aim during those heated action sequences, and also allows for 8-player local multiplayer; every player needs to own a copy of the game, however.for the Nintendo Switch is also including all of the previously released DLC, so this version is — quite literally — the game's definitive edition.Check it out:



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch today.