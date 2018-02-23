SWORD ART ONLINE FATAL BULLET English Release Trailer Has Landed

Bandai Namco has released a new English sub-titled trailer for their new game Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet that has landed in the West. Hit the jump to check it out.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a launch trailer on Thursday for the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game launched in the West this week. The game originally launched in Japan on February 8th. Check out the trailer down below!







The game is a third-person shooter role-playing game based in the fictional Gun Gale Online virtual-reality massively multiple online role-playing game. The fictional game is featured in the Sword Art Online II television anime series, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is the franchise's first game based in Gun Gale Online. The release is also the game series' first title for Xbox One and PC.



People who pre-order the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will receive the Silver Assault Gun and Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes. People who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the Gold Assault Rifle and Asuna and Kirito ALO costumes. People who purchase a season pass will receive a Guitar launcher and Pink and Green Photon Sword, and people who pre-order through the PlayStation Network will receive a special theme. Pre-orders for Steam will include the same bonuses depending on the number of pre-orders, including the highest reward tier for a download code for Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment on March 23. The Phantom Edition of the game will bundle figurines of Kirito and Sinon with exclusive costumes available through the Bandai Namco Official Store.



What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Have you played the game yet? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

