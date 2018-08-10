SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Expansion And Complete Edition Get A New Trailer

Developers BANDAI NAMCO Entertainments and Dimps' upcoming third-person shooter rpg, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, has released a new trailer and has given an official western release date. Here is more.

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.05 minute video for the Expansion and Complete Edition of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. This game is available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. The trailer also reveals the official release date of January 18, 2019.



Fatal Bullet came out on February 23, 2018 for Japanese audiences, there has been many gameplay videos out there as well as reviews. However, the U.S. never got the "complete" game for itself. Things are now looking brighter for the Western audience since this Complete Edition comes with all the previous DLC.



However, if fans don't want to purchase the Complete Edition or they have all the previous DLC already in possesion, the expansion offers new gameplay and fresh content to enjoy. This expansion is called Dissonance of the Nexus and will be available on the same day, January 18, 2019.





