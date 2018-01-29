SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET New Trailer Shows Story And More Gameplay

The official website for the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam began streaming the game's sixth trailer. Check it out after the jump.

Yesterday, the official website for the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam began streaming the game's sixth trailer. The trailer shows some of the story mode and gameplay of the game, it also previews the theme song "Thrill, Risk, Heartless" performed by LiSA.



Check out the 6th official trailer down below that we have brought you for your viewing pleasure!







The game will launch in Japan on February 8th, and will then launch in the West on February 23rd. Dimps is developing the game. The game will be a third-person shooter role-playing game based in the fictional Gun Gale Online virtual-reality massively multiple online role-playing game. The fictional game featured in the Sword Art Online II television anime series, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be the franchise's first game based in Gun Gale Online. The release will also be the game series' first title for Xbox One and PC.



People who pre-order the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will receive the Silver Assault Gun and Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes. People who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the Gold Assault Rifle and Asuna and Kirito ALO costumes. People who purchase a season pass will receive a Guitar launcher and Pink and Green Photon Sword, and people who pre-order through the PlayStation Network will receive a special theme. Pre-orders for Steam will include the same bonuses depending on the number of pre-orders, and the highest reward tier will include a download code for Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment. The Phantom Edition of the game will bundle figurines of Kirito and Sinon with exclusive costumes available through the Bandai Namco Official Store.



What are your thoughts on the newest trailer? Are you excited for the release of Fatal Bullet soon? Are you going to be playing it when it releases? Let us know your thoughts down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!

