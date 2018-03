SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Receives First DLC Trailer

New playable characters Yamikaze, Dyne, and Musketeer X

Deathmatch Battle for online versus mode

Battle of Bullets mode: Fighting characters at random (offline play only)

New story and quests

High-level difficulty dungeons and enemies

New characters, costumes, and hairstyles

Over the weekend Bandai Namco began streaming a trailer of the latest DLC content that will be coming to Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The trailer mostly highlights the the first DLC batch and also reveals the upcoming characters on the second and third batch of DLC. Check out the trailer below:The first round of DLC to hit the game is called "Jūka no Hasha," and will feature the following additions to the game:The trailer also mentioned that in the second round of DLC that it will feature the characters Shirley, and Clarence from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The third DLC batch will feature the characters Alice, and Eugeo from Sword Art Online: Alicization.Each DLC batch can be purchased for around 12-15 dollars plus tax, but a cheaper alternative for players is to obtain all three DLC batches by purchasing a DLC Season Pass. The DLCs will be available for download this Spring.The game is also planning on adding other characters from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The characters that are planned are: Llenn, Pitohui, M, and Fukaziroh who will be available in Hero Battle Mode. The Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime will premiere in April of this year!