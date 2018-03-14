SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Receives First DLC Trailer
Over the weekend Bandai Namco began streaming a trailer of the latest DLC content that will be coming to Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. The trailer mostly highlights the the first DLC batch and also reveals the upcoming characters on the second and third batch of DLC. Check out the trailer below:
The first round of DLC to hit the game is called "Jūka no Hasha," and will feature the following additions to the game:
New playable characters Yamikaze, Dyne, and Musketeer X
Deathmatch Battle for online versus mode
Battle of Bullets mode: Fighting characters at random (offline play only)
New story and quests
High-level difficulty dungeons and enemies
New characters, costumes, and hairstyles
The trailer also mentioned that in the second round of DLC that it will feature the characters Shirley, and Clarence from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The third DLC batch will feature the characters Alice, and Eugeo from Sword Art Online: Alicization.
Each DLC batch can be purchased for around 12-15 dollars plus tax, but a cheaper alternative for players is to obtain all three DLC batches by purchasing a DLC Season Pass. The DLCs will be available for download this Spring.
The game is also planning on adding other characters from Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online. The characters that are planned are: Llenn, Pitohui, M, and Fukaziroh who will be available in Hero Battle Mode. The Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime will premiere in April of this year!
