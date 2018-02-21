SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Video Game Gets A Tie-In Animated Short
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, a third-person RPG shooter from Studio Dimps and Bandai Namco is already out in Japan (February 8) and will be released in North America on February 23. The teaser below is an anime short from Studio YKBX that's being referred to as the "pilot edition." The game will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Artist YKBX (called the Andy Warhol of Japan) has directed d a tie-in anime short for Bandai Namco's Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet third-person RPG shooter.
The full short will air in Japan on Tokyo MX on March 19. There's no word yet whether the full episode will be released online.
The "pilot edition" is described as an original story, set outside of the game's main plotline. The project follows a boy who's is searching for a girl he used to regularly play within Gun Gale Online. The boy believes they have a real connection however the girl insists that it is only fantasy. The short will see an event arise which tests whether their bond is real or imaginary.
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular second season of the Sword Art Online series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.
