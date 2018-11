SWORD ART ONLINE: LOST SONG Reveals Launch Trailer

The official BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.16 minute launch trailer of the anime-inspired video game Sword Art Online: Lost Song.. Players can now fly to the world of Alfheim Online and aide Kirito and his friends become the first guild to complete the game.Lost Song is available for $19.99 and is receving mostly positive reviews by players. Artdink developed this title with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishing it in North America. The game does not have English audio, it has Japanese audio with English subtitles. The game has fast-paced battles in the air and on the ground. Seven, Rain and Sumeragi join the game and have a new story.