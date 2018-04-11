TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: DRUM 'N' FUN! Celebrates Its Europe Launch With New Trailer

Developer Bandai Namco Studios' upcoming rhythm video game, Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!, has launched in Europe and announced it with a new trailer. Here is more.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe YouTube channel has uploaded a launch trailer celebrating the premiere of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!. The video follows a player going around getting the equipment necessary to play the game and shows how the game will be played along with its mechanics. This game will feature both single and multiplayer game modes.



The Nintendo Switch is getting Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! and the PlayStation 4 gets Taiko no Tasujin: Drum Session!. Both titles are now available. The worldwide release of Drum 'n' Fun is November 9, 2018 and features more than 70 soundtracks to have fun with.



Drum 'n' Fun has a Bundle Box for sale and it includes the Taiko Drum Set. The same drum set seen in the video for players to get even more interactive with. The Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch give a unique gameplay to the title and has players use the rhythm commands.





