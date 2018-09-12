TALES OF CRESTORIA Mobile Game Releasing English Version

Story

(The following paragraph has been added to follow the previously released story blurb.)

In response to Vicious’ question, the two resolve to face themselves and live with the burden of their sin. With the new power of “Bloodsin” at their disposal, they look for a place to rest and begin a new journey alongside Vicious.



Keywords



Mark of Sin

A mark appears on body part of those acknowledged as sinners. A person branded with this mark becomes a “criminal,” who are chased down by Enforcers. The positioning of the mark differs depending on the sin itself.



Mark of Bloodsin

When a criminal resolves to carry the burden of their sin, and overcomes Vicious’ selection, their Mark of Sin will transform into this new mark.



Bloodsin

When a person’s sin is accepted and embedded into their blood, it can take on the form of a weapon. This weapon can be withdrawn using the magic emitted by the Mark of Bloodsin.