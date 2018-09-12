TALES OF CRESTORIA Mobile Game Releasing English Version
The official to_crestoria_EN Twitter account has shared a new trailer for the upcoming English version of the Tales of Crestoria mobile game. Bandai Namco Entertainment is publishing the game and opened up this account. Crestoria will feature an original cast and will not crossover any other existing title.
Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment's action adventure mobile game, Tales of Crestoria, has released a trailer announcing the new English version. Here is more information.
A new key visual done by Wit Studio was also shared as well as details on the game's story and keywords. The game will release its English version on 2019 and will also hit Japan in the same year. Bandai will give more information on the game in a special livestream on December 14.
This game is part of the Tales of series which began on December 1995 with the release of Tales of Phantasia, the latest release is Tales of Berseria, which hit markets on August 2016. Every entry in this series uses a unique font and styling. Bandai Namco and Namco Tales Studio are behind these projects.
Story
In response to Vicious’ question, the two resolve to face themselves and live with the burden of their sin. With the new power of “Bloodsin” at their disposal, they look for a place to rest and begin a new journey alongside Vicious.
Keywords
Mark of Sin
A mark appears on body part of those acknowledged as sinners. A person branded with this mark becomes a “criminal,” who are chased down by Enforcers. The positioning of the mark differs depending on the sin itself.
Mark of Bloodsin
When a criminal resolves to carry the burden of their sin, and overcomes Vicious’ selection, their Mark of Sin will transform into this new mark.
Bloodsin
When a person’s sin is accepted and embedded into their blood, it can take on the form of a weapon. This weapon can be withdrawn using the magic emitted by the Mark of Bloodsin.
Tales of Crestoria hits the West in 2019
