TALES OF CRESTORIA Reveals Additional Information In This New Trailer

Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment's action adventure mobile game, Tales of Crestoria , has released a new trailer that showcases its characters with different stills. Here is what we know so far.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new trailer for the upcoming mobile game, Tales of Crestoria. The video gives information on various previously known characters and reveals three new ones joining the roster.



The three new characters are the following: Aegis Alver, Yuna Azetta and Orwin Granbery.

Aegis (voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki) is the captain of the knights of the Kingdom of Midasmegur. He is describes as honest, hard-headed and a strong believer of the Vision Orbs.

Yuna (voiced by Ayane Sakura) is described as a skilled journalist with a bright personality and prone to making lies. Her determination is strong enough to face dangers in search of the truth. She also helps run a black market store.

Orwin (voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto) is described as a tired old man, he has no motivation and any reason or will to live. Even though he has a wife and daughter, he does nothing and lives off his wife's money.