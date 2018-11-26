 TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION Releases Its First Television Commercial
Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.'s upcoming anime role-playing game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, has released its first Japanese television commercial. Here is more.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second Japanese television commercial for the upcoming fantasy video game Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. The trailer gives several cinematic sequences from the game, action set pieces, gameplay footage and more.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. This is the first time the game will be available for the PS4, Switch and Steam. The Definitive Edition has full HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, new bosses and several unreleased costume DLC.
 
The main characters are: Yuri, Estelle, Karol, Rita, Raven, Judith, Repede and two mysterious new characters that have not been specified. The player can form the team with characters from that list and battle with new Mystic Artes and skills.
 
 
