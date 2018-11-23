TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION Shares Images Of Its Battle System

Publisher Bandai Namco has released new images from upcoming game Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition's Battle System. These pictures show the game's mechanics and how it will look when players are actually in battle and gaming. There is also information on the system via its official description:

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition includes up-scaled screen resolution, characters, events, and costumes that were never released outside of Japan, as well as introducing two new playable party members. Flynn Scifo, the main character’s best friend and rival, and Patty Fleur, a young pirate searching for her lost memories.



Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition uses a specialized iteration of the Tales of series’ Linear Motion Battle System for combat. Players control a single party member in real-time combat while other party members are controlled by a customized set of A.I. commands. Players can swap between any of the four characters at any time during battles and can perform physical attacks, Magic Artes or even powerful Mystic Artes.

The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. This is the first time the game will be available for the PS4, Switch and Steam. The Definitive Edition has full HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, new bosses and several unreleased costume DLC.