TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION Shares New Screenshots
Developer Bandai Namco has shared new screenshots of the upcoming anime role playing game Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. The pictures include the different characters in the game, the settings players will travel to and the official designs.
Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.'s upcoming anime role-playing game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, has released new screenshots from actual in-game scenarios. Here is more.
The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. This is the first time the game will be available for the PS4, Switch and Steam. The Definitive Edition has full HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, new bosses and several unreleased costume DLC.
The main characters are: Yuri, Estelle, karol, Rita, Raven, Judith, Repede and two mysterious new characters that have not been specified. The player can form the team with characters from that list and battle with new Mystic Artes and skills.
