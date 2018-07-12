TALES OF VESPERIA: DEFINITIVE EDITION Shares System Introduction Trailer

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.57 minute system introduction trailer for the upcoming fantasy video game Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. The trailer gives several cinematic sequences from the game, action set pieces, gameplay footage and more.
The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019. This is the first time the game will be available for the PS4, Switch and Steam. The Definitive Edition has full HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, new bosses and several unreleased costume DLC.
The main characters are: Yuri, Estelle, Karol, Rita, Raven, Judith, Repede and two mysterious new characters that have not been specified. The player can form the team with characters from that list and battle with new Mystic Artes and skills.
A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Tales of Vesperia is one of the most beloved entries in the ‘Tales of’ series and returns with beautifully remastered full HD graphics, never before seen characters, expanded story, and much more!
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on January 11, 2019
