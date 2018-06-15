The Companion App For FINAL FANTASY XIV Launches in July

Final Fantasy XIV's website finally revealed that the game's companion app will launch for iOS and Android in July. There will be a free plan and a premium plan, read more.

The official website for the Final Fantasy XIV game revealed that the game's companion app will launch for iOS and Android in late July. The free plan will be available to all players, and the premium plan will include more features and cost 500 yen (about US$5).

After launching the app, players enter their Square Enix account information, and choose a character for the app. Those who use the app will be able to "register an additional favored destination aetheryte."





Both versions of the app will allow players to sync their friends list and communicate with others through the app. You can use the scheduler to plan events among other features. The free version also allows players to sort inventory, access the market board, put items up for sale, or purchase items. The app features a login bonus of a kupo nut every day, and will also have its own in-game currency: Moogle Coins.







The paid premium version doubles the bag capacity and allows players to hire an additional retainer. Those with the premium plan will also receive an additional kupo nut every day, and will be able to hold more kupo nuts.