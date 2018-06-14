The KINGDOM HEARTS III PS4 Pro Theme Is Finally Here

Square Enix has revealed new details for the Kingdom Hearts III game during Sony's E3 press conference. Check out when you can pick up the sequel and the beautiful PS4 theme.

Square Enix revealed new details for its Kingdom Hearts III game during Sony's E3 2018 press conference including a release date. You can pick up the long-awaited sequel on January 25 in Japan and on January 29 in North America, but if you want the real deal, Sony is also developing a limited edition console to complete the package.

A limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro model featuring a themed front plate and controller was announced at Sony's briefing. There is no official release date or price point yet.

Square Enix first announced Kingdom Hearts III in 2013. Confirmed worlds include Big Hero 6, Toy Story, Tangled, Monsters, Inc., and the returning Olympus Coliseum world. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the game's theme song "Don't Think Twice".