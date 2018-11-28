THE LAST REMNANT REMASTERED Streams New Gameplay Trailer

The official Square Enix NA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.04 minute gameplay trailer on the upcoming action role-playing game The Last Remnant Remastered. The video shows several cinematic sequences mixed with actual gameplay footage. It shows the mechanics of the game and the Remnants that players will be discovering. This remastered version will include better graphics and an enhanced game engine. The game will be out on December 6 exclusively for PlayStation 4.



The original The Last Remnant came out on November 20, 2008 for the Xbox 360 and used the Unreal Engine 3, it later hit the PC on March 2009. The game is developed and published by Square Enix. Hiroshi Takai directed it, Nobuyuki Ueda produced it and Masato Yagi as well as Miwa Shoda wrote the script.



The remastered version will include a theme for the PlayStation 4 and it has a trailer that focuses on showing that to fans. Almost every logo is transformed and it features two backgrounds or wallpapers. The site has two other videos that demonstrate the graphical enhancement made by Unreal Engine 4 and an announcement trailer.











The world was at peace...or so it seemed. Who was to know such darkness lay in wait? The powers of the Remnants slowly began to change the world's balance. A rift slowly formed between those who ruled and those who obeyed. This was the dawning of a new era — an era of countless frays that would be brought upon the world by those enslaved by their own lust for power. A thousand years later, the journey of one young man begins.