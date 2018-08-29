 The Latest PERSONA Q2 3DS Game Releases New Trailer That Focuses On SHINJIRO
The latest installment of Persona Q2's 3DS game franchise has just released a brand new trailer that puts focus on the character Shinjiro. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 8/29/2018
Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Atlus, in leading up to the release of their latest Persona installment, Persona Q2: New CInema Labryinth, has released a brand new character trailer that focuses on the character, Shinjiro (voiced by Kazuya Nakai), from the game, Persona 3. The trailer may be brief but it offers more footage and dialogue from the game. Check out the video below! 



In one of the most exciting crossovers in Persona, featuring 28 characters from Persona 3, 4 and 5; we will find our characters stuck in a movietheater labryinth and having to work together to find their way out and try to figure out who the two people within the labryinth, Nagi, a woman with black hair, and Hikari, a girl with downcast eyes. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labryinth releases on November 29th in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS.
