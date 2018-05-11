THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL I And II Have Updates For Its Japanese Voice-Overs

Video game publisher XSEED Games has released the 1.6 update for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and the 1.4 update for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II. Their PC versions will be getting a Japanese voice-over option, that way players can change the voice of the characters. The update also includes several new features like leaderboards, graphic improvements and text improvements. Check out the full list below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

New Features

Added an option for Japanese voice language.

Added four Steam leaderboards. Compare your scores against your Steam friends—and everyone else—in Total Battle Victories, Triple Advantage Battles, Angler Points, and Academic Points. Note: if you already completed the game, you need to start it and load a save for your scores to be uploaded. (This is a Steam-only feature.)

Graphics Improvements

Added a high resolution UI font option.

Added the ability to natively load modded textures. (Check out BigHead’s fantastic high-res UI texture mod.)

Made soft shadows stable under camera rotation.

Voice and Text Improvements

Added 148 additional English voice lines.

Implemented some minor dialogue text fixes.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

New Features

Added an option for Japanese voice language.

Added four Steam leaderboards. Compare your scores against your Steam friends—and everyone else—in Total Battle Victories, Triple Advantage Battles, Angler Points, and Academic Points. Note: if you already completed the game, you need to start it and load a save for your scores to be uploaded. (This is a Steam-only feature.)

Graphics Improvements

Added a high resolution UI font option to the launcher.