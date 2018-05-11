THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL I And II Have Updates For Its Japanese Voice-Overs

Video game publisher XSEED Games has released the 1.6 update for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and the 1.4 update for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II. Their PC versions will be getting a Japanese voice-over option, that way players can change the voice of the characters. The update also includes several new features like leaderboards, graphic improvements and text improvements. Check out the full list below:
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
New Features
Added an option for Japanese voice language.
Added four Steam leaderboards. Compare your scores against your Steam friends—and everyone else—in Total Battle Victories, Triple Advantage Battles, Angler Points, and Academic Points. Note: if you already completed the game, you need to start it and load a save for your scores to be uploaded. (This is a Steam-only feature.)
Graphics Improvements
Added a high resolution UI font option.
Added the ability to natively load modded textures. (Check out BigHead’s fantastic high-res UI texture mod.)
Made soft shadows stable under camera rotation.
Voice and Text Improvements
Added 148 additional English voice lines.
Implemented some minor dialogue text fixes.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
New Features
Added an option for Japanese voice language.
Added four Steam leaderboards. Compare your scores against your Steam friends—and everyone else—in Total Battle Victories, Triple Advantage Battles, Angler Points, and Academic Points. Note: if you already completed the game, you need to start it and load a save for your scores to be uploaded. (This is a Steam-only feature.)
Graphics Improvements
Added a high resolution UI font option to the launcher.
the ability to natively load modded textures. (Check out BigHead’s fantastic high-res UI texture mod.)
The games use the PhyreEngine to power them up and had a release date of September 25, 2014 in Japan. The games were localized by Xseed Games and began translation on February 2015, it had around 1.45 million characters up for translation. Metacritic has a score of 90/100 for the PS3 version, 80/100 for PS Vita version and 81/100 for the PC version. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will be available in the West for the PlayStation 4 next year.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]