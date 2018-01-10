THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL I & II Will Hit The West In 2019

The video game publisher, Xseed Games has announced that the action games The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and II, will be available for the PlayStation 4 early next year 2019.
Both of the games will be getting a limited $49.99 physical edition.
This is what Trails of Cold Steel's Decisive Edition contains:
-
Physical copy of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel for PlayStation 4
-
50 Mira replica Collector’s Coin
-
Musical Selections CD containing 21 full-length tracks
-
SteelBook case featuring only artwork, with a separate outer package design
This is what Trails of Cold Steel II's Relentless Edition contains:
-
Physical copy of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II on PS4™ system
-
Ouroboros Emblem Pin
-
Musical Selections CD containing 23 full-length tracks
-
SteelBook® case featuring only artwork, with a separate outer package design
Here is the official description of the games:
Among the nations on the Zemurian continent, the mighty Erebonian Empire has been quick to outwardly stake its claim militarily; yet politically, ugly bouts of internal conflict between the upper class and commoners attempting to rise to power have been steadily intensifying day by day. The Noble and Reformist Factions have been none too kind to one another over the years, and tensions between the two only stand to worsen if compromises aren’t made in the very near future.
Rean Schwarzer, like any other citizen of the Imperial Nation, is no stranger to these rising conflicts: the class system has been deeply embedded into the hearts of every Erebonian since the days of old. As a seventeen-year-old student preparing for his new life at Thors Military Academy, however, he notices that his crimson uniform differs from the standard ones issued to his peers—typically green for commoners, and white for nobles.
Enter, Class VII of Thors Military Academy. For the first time in the prestigious academy’s history, rank means nothing and skill means everything. With nine hand-picked students of various backgrounds and abilities, Rean included, Class VII readies itself to dive deep into the political quagmire that threatens not only them, but the Empire as a whole.
The games use the PhyreEngine to power them up and had a release date of September 25, 2014 in Japan. The games were localized by Xseed Games and began translation on February 2015, it had around 1.45 million characters up for translation.
Metacritic has a score of 90/100 for the PS3 version, 80/100 for PS Vita version and 81/100 for the PC version.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will be available next year.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]