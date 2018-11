THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE Announces Release Date With New Video

The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.04 minute trailer for the upcoming The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince game. The video gives hints of the story, it shows various sequences that when put together, describe what the premise is. The video also shows the animation style it will take. There are some action scenes as well, where players can see the mechanics from the game.The game came out in Japan for the PS Vita, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on May 31, 2018. It has a worldwide release date of February 12, 2019 and is developed as well as published by Nippon Ichi Software.where you can learn more and pre-order the game.