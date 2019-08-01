The Long-Rumored RESIDENT EVIL 2 REMAKE Demo Is Reportedly Going Live On January 11th
While Resident Evil 2: Remake will finally release in the next few weeks (on January 25, 2019), all Xbox One users will seemingly have yet another chance to check out an all-new Capcom game ahead of its official release (the first Devil May Cry V demo was released exclusively for XO just in December), as the long-rumored RE2 demo version is reportedly going live in just a few days on January 11th.
According to the official Xbox store, the long-rumored trail version of Capcom's Resident Evil 2: Remake is going live in just a few days on January 11th offering all Xbox One users a 30-minute time limit!
According to the Xbox store (via GameRant), the said demo will offer gamers a 30-minute time limit to play with as many lives as necessary. The trail version is reported to be playable until January 31st (if you have it on your system), a few days after the horror game’s upcoming release. At the time of writing, Capcom had not revealed any plans to launch any RE2: Remake demos anytime soon.
According to Capcom, the highly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 2 won't be faithful one to one, giving all the players that have already played the cult classic title a chance to experience something relatively new and fresh. While some things will definitely change, the company promises that the unique atmosphere of constant dread and rising stakes will remain felt in their first big thing for 2019.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]